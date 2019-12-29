13 Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Events in New Jersey

It’s not just a new year, it’s a whole new decade! To mark this momentous occasion, NJ Next has assembled a round-up of some of the best ways to ring in 2020 with the whole family. Happy New Year!

Morris County First Night, Morristown

The Morris County First Night, which is in its 28th year, features 40 performance events at 14 venues within walking distance of each other in Morristown. Performances range from music and dance to world cultures and children’s programs, and the event is substance-free. The event begins at 4:45 p.m., with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. and midnight. Parking and shuttle buses are free. Tickets are $25 each and offer package deals.

10th Annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks In New Brunswick

For the tenth year in a row, the town of New Brunswick will be the site of a spectacular fireworks display at midnight. Ring in The New Year with a bang and also check out some of New Brunswick’s best bars and restaurants, all in walking distance. From 11:30PM-12:30AM at Monument Square Park on George Street & Livingston Avenue.

Annual New Year’s Eve Hogmanay Bonfire At The Brearley House

Create a list of all the bad things you want to forget about 2019 on Tuesday and bring it to the Hogmanay bonfire in the Great Meadow behind the 1761 Brearley House on New Year’s Eve. This Scottish celebration has its roots in Pagan tradition.

Family Overnight On Battleship New Jersey For New Year’s Eve

Military buffs and those looking for a unique experience will enjoy dinner and breakfast served at the chow line, a guided tour of the Battleship, a ride in the Flight Simulator, and trying out a bunk bed where the crew of the USS New Jersey slept. You can also pull the trigger of an historic 5-inch gun. The New Year’s Family Overnight is $79 per person.

STRYKE New Year’s Eve

STRYXE in Madison offers 3 hours of unlimited bowling, signature and specialty food items, and unlimited soft drinks. There’s even champagne for guests over 21! You can reserve lanes from 5:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m. ($345/lane or $295/lane) at 6 guests per lane. The event sells out every year, so make sure to reserve soon at STRYXE.

Statue Of Liberty Fireworks, Courtesy of Spirit of New Jersey

Spirit Cruises of New Jersey’s New Year’s Dinner Cruise

Celebrate the start of 2020 from the water, with fireworks over the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty. Spirit Cruises of New Jersey’s luxury New Year’s Eve cruise offers a dinner buffet, an open bar, and a DJ. Board the ship at 9:30 p.m. in Lincoln Harbor, NJ and cruise from 10:00 p.m. till 1:00 a.m. Packages start at $309 per person.

iPlay America in Freehold

Photo Courtesy of iPlay

iPlay America is a game- and ride-filled destination that will keep your whole family entertained. They offer an Unlimited Ride Pass, $10 game card, party favors, a DJ and light show, prizes, laser tag, mini-bowling, child and adult rope courses, and more! You can even watch the ball drop on one of their 5 monitors. Entry is $39.99 per person in advance, and $49.99 per person at the door.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson



Six Flags Great Adventure Fireworks, Photo Courtesy Of Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure’s Holiday in the Park makes for the perfect daredevil’s New Year’s Eve. You and your kids can ride Nitro, Batman: The Ride, or Superman: Ultimate Flight, and then warm up with s’mores and hot chocolate. The park opens at 1:00 p.m. and closes after the 9:00 p.m. fireworks at A Main Street Christmas. General tickets are $24.99.

Ice At The Pier New Year’s Eve at Pier Village In Long Branch

If you’re in the mood to gracefully glide a figure-eight, head to Long Branch. Ice skate by the beach in festive Pier Village from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.! The shops and restaurants will be open and a magnificent fireworks show begins at 9:00 p.m. For more information, visit Ice At The Pier . The price is $10 for children under 12 and $14 for adults. Skate rentals are $4.

Midnight at the Oasis at Sahara Sam’s

Midnight at the Oasis, Photo Courtesy of Sahara Sam’s

Sahara Sam’s Water Park offers a New Year’s Eve Midnight at the Oasis party from 7:00 until 12:30. The park’s water attractions will be open, as well as games, limbo and a Foam Party. Sahara Sam’s also provides food, party goods and a champagne/apple cider toast, all for $68.99. Kids under 2 go for free!

The Adventure Aquarium in Camden

Photo Courtesy Of Adventure Aquarium in Camden

The Adventure Aquarium in Camden’s New Year’s Splash begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m. The day includes a DJ dance party, visiting the residents (fish, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and mammals), a beautiful fireworks display over the Delaware River, and more. Prices start at $21.99 for children and $29.99 for adults. See Adventure Aquarium for more.

Ocean City’s First Night

Ocean City offers a First Night celebration with rides at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier and fireworks. The 60+ entertainment programs include magicians, puppeteers, Broadway shows, ice skating, games, music, a mentalist, comedy, dancing, inflatables, and skateboarding! The event promises tons of fun for adults and children alike, and there’s jitney service to transport everyone between locations. Buttons are $20 for First Night Ocean City .

The Funplex in East Hanover

The Funplex in East Hanover is perfect for a New Year’s Eve with kids ages 7 and up. It’s packed with rides, arcade games, and more, and dinner is offered from 6:30 p.m.-12:030 a.m. with the purchase of a FunBand or Extreme Band that day. $49 if you buy tickets in advance of $59 at the door.