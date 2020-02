Lin-Manuel Miranda Surprises Young Actors with Visit to Vanguard Theater Company

Kazoani Gonmiah, who played Dorothy, with Lin Manuel Miranda (Vanguard Theatre)

From Vanguard Theater Company:

Vanguard Theater Company’s youngest thespians had the best closing show ever, when Lin-Manuel Miranda came to the Sunday matinee performance of The Wiz of Oz.

Miranda, whose merchandising company, TeeRico by Lin Manuel Miranda, has been a supporter of Vanguard since 2018, thoroughly enjoyed the show, and came up on stage to take pictures with the cast and production team.

Next up for Vanguard is “For the Love of Charlie Brown,” a musical celebration with art-making at the Montclair Art Museum, February 14 – 16. Visit http://vanguardtheatercompany. org for more information.

Check out this YouTube video for more on Vanguard.