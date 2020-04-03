McCarter Theatre Center Cancels all Performances Through June 30

From McCarter Theatre Center:

In response to the continuing situation regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), McCarter Theatre Center has announced the cancelation of all performances and events through June 30, effective immediately. The full production run of Nathan Alan Davis’ The Refuge Plays, all scheduled Presented Series events for the rest of the season including the Jazz in June Festival, and 2020 Gala featuring Michael Feinstein are affected. McCarter administrative offices and production shops will remain closed for the time being and the remaining staff will continue to work remotely.

Regarding this expansion of cancelations, McCarter Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg said “We do not take this decision lightly and think it is in the best interest of the many different communities and constituencies that we serve. We ask that you consider making a donation to McCarter to help ensure that we are ready to re-open our doors when the time comes and welcome everyone back for the magic and fellowship of live performance. In the coming days, we hope that you will join us online as we celebrate art and artists, keep an open dialogue with our community, and inspire you to embark on your own creative projects as we weather this storm together. What you can expect from us: important updates to keep you in the know, a deeper look at the artists we have for the fall, fun at-home activities, a look back on our favorite productions, and more. Our goal is to be a source of light and human connection during these times.”

For our patrons’ convenience and in order to manage call volume, we’ll be reaching out directly to ticket holders for these events to facilitate donation and other options. We hope everyone will consider donating the cost of their tickets as a tax-deductible gift to McCarter. Your support helps ensure the vitality of the arts now and into the future. If a child is enrolled in an After School class, a member of our Education team will reach out to discuss your options as well.

The following scheduled programs are now canceled:

The Refuge Plays (May 8 – June 7)

(May 8 – June 7) A Bowie Celebration (April 2)

The Hit Men (April 3)

Cirque Éloize (April 4 – 5)

David Sedaris (April 7)

Dorrance Dance (April 9)

Zakir Hussain Trio (April 11)

Max Raabe and Palast Orchester (April 13)

Arturo O’Farril and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, with Stefon Harris + Blackout (April 17)

Rosanne Cash (April 18)

Pilobolus (April 22)

McCarter’s 2020 Gala Concert featuring Michael Feinstein (April 25)

Handel’s Rodelinda with the English Concert (May 5)

with the English Concert (May 5) Princeton Pops: The Art of the Movie Score (May 9)

Underwater Bubble Show (May 10)

Igor Levit, piano (May 13)

Audra McDonald (May 16)

Dark Star Orchestra (May 18)

National Geographic Live (May 19)

Chris Thile (May 21)

Keb’ Mo’ (June 4)

Air Play (June 6)

Monica Bill Barnes and Company (June 11 – 13)

Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective (June 12)

Christian Sands Quartet (June 13)

Jazzmeia Horn (June 19)

Kurt Elling and Danilo Pérez (June 26)

The Messenger Legacy (June 27)

More information can be found at mccarter.org/update.