Mexican to ‘Meat’balls, Dosas to Desserts: New Jersey’s Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurants Have it All

Editor’s note: this article was originally published in August 2018.

It’s never been a better time to be vegetarian or vegan — or even just “veg-curious” — in New Jersey. The last decade has seen a boom in restaurants and eateries offering creative, delicious meatless cuisine throughout the Garden State.

No longer do non-meat eaters need to be relegated to ordering bland veggie burgers or boring pasta. Today, diners can choose from an array of places whose menus include tasty ethnic dishes as well as classic entrees, soups, smoothies, bowls and more.

Below is a list of vegetarian restaurants and vegan-friendly restaurants in Northern New Jersey. Click through to their websites and the photos will make your belly growl and your mouth water.

Bayonne

House of Flavor serves vegan entrees, sandwiches, soups, juices, shakes, smoothies, desserts, and build your own grain bowls.

Bernardsville

Breezy Organic Snackery has an organic and vegan-friendly juice bar. They also have soups and salads to go.

Cliffside Park

Nefista is a vegan restaurant. Their signature dish is Kofteh Kofteh, an African meatball made with minced meat originating in South Asia, the Middle East, Balkan, and Central Asia. This restaurant makes a vegan version on a platter or in a wrap. They also make salads, smoothies, and fruit juices. All the foods are vegan except the baklava.

Om Sweet Home is a vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free bakery with pastries and desserts. They also sell their vegan butter.

Clifton

Cranford

Fresh Pressed Juice Co. is a vegan, organic, and raw juice bar also serving smoothies, acai bowls, banana whips, salad, and soups. They also sell vegan baked goods and raw treats.

Denville

Veggie Heaven is a vegan Chinese restaurant with vegan “meats,” tofu, and vegetables.

Mo ‘Pweeze is a vegan bakery free of the top 8 allergens: peanuts, tree nuts (almonds, cashews, walnuts), milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, soy, and wheat). They accept custom cake orders.

Fairlawn

Sirabella’s Vegan Cheesecake is self-explanatory and sounds and looks delicious! The cheesecakes are ordered and shipped.

Natural Way Café is a vegetarian and vegan-friendly café offering organic Asian, Fusion, American Sandwiches, Asian dishes, and juices.

Glen Rock

Nectar Café is a vegetarian and organic juice bar with vegan-friendly food, veggie sandwiches and wraps, soup, and cold pressed juices.

Guttenberg

The Burp Kitchen features Indian, Fusion, and Kosher vegetarian foods. Also, they have veggie burgers, veggie sandwiches, naan pizza, meal boxes, salads, soups, smoothies and Indian-style street food.

Hackensack

Bombay Takeout No dine-in service. Vegetarian Indian food.

Ho-ho-kus

Alt Eats Café is a vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurant featuring American, Fusion, and International fare. They make vegan cheese and plant milk. They also serve fish.

Hoboken

Charrito’s restaurant serves up vegetarian and organic Mexican food. They have a vegan menu as well.

Simply Juiced is a vegan-friendly juice bar with raw and organic foods. It is classified as vegetarian because they use honey in some foods.

Jersey City

Subia’s Organic Cafe and Market is a vegan American juice bar. The market is not vegan.

Bengali Sweet House is a vegetarian Indian all-day buffet and bakery. Vegan-friendly.

Chutneys is a vegan-friendly vegetarian Indian food restaurant.

Dosa Hut is a vegetarian Indian restaurant. They have a large menu including dosas (Indian pancake), thali (round platter with a bunch of different dishes), uttapam (thick pancake made with rice flour, onions, tomatoes, chilies, and other vegetables), idli (breakfast rice cake made from steamed fermented black lentils and rice), and Indian snack foods.

Mithaas is a vegetarian Indian restaurant with a bakery, street food, and many vegan dishes.

Pet Shop is an American bar with sandwiches, salads, buffalo cauliflower, bean pates, jackfruit pulled pork sandwich, and vegan fare.

Rajbhog Sweets and Snacks is a vegetarian restaurant and bakery with vegan options. They sell prepared meals and snacks.

Sapthagiri is a vegetarian Indian restaurant with vegan and gluten-free items.

Ledgewood

Loving Hut is an Asian vegan restaurant.

Livingston

Jerusalem Pizza has American and Mediterranean items such as pasta, soups, pizza without cheese, Middle Eastern grilled eggplant and hummus. They have fish in the form of sushi.

Frutta Bowl serves vegetarian acai, pitaya (cactus fruit/dragon fruit), kale, and oatmeal bowls and smoothies. The bowls are made with almond milk but some contain honey or whipped cream.

Maplewood

Cedar Ridge Cafe & Bakery serves an extensive menu of vegan and vegetarian breakfast and lunch items as well as vegan baked goods. They will be converting to a completely meat-free eatery in September.

Conscious Fork is a vegan restaurant with smoothies, fresh pressed juices, salad, grain bowls, and more. Located in Greens Indoor Golf.

Sprout serves creative bowls, salads, soups and kids’ menu items.

Montclair

Montclair Vegan is a vegan American fast food restaurant.

Mundo Vegan specializes in organic and non-GMO food. They offer vegan lasagna, mac and cheese, pot pie, and rice and beans.

The Royal Elephant Plant Based Cuisine is a vegan Thai juice bar with sandwiches, vegan burgers, wraps, and raw entrees.

Veggie Heaven is a vegan Chinese eatery with vegan “meats,” vegetable, and tofu. They also have vegan cake and desserts as well as juices.

Morristown Green Point Juicery is an organic and kosher vegan-friendly vegetarian juice bar. Their menu includes cold pressed juices, wheatgrass, salads, snacks, and smoothies.

Newark

Blueberry Cafe is an organic and raw fast food salad bar with Fusion and Kosher healing foods.

The Raw Squeeze is a natural health lounge with juices, smoothies, protein shakes, and bowls.

Northvale

Roots Café is a raw and organic vegan restaurant serving seasonal dishes from veggie burgers to sushi. Everything’s made fresh when ordered.

Parsippany

Chand Palace is a vegetarian Indian restaurant with a buffet.

Sri Ganesh’s Dosa House offers South Indian vegetarian cuisine with vegan choices.

Sukhadia’s Indian Grill serves vegetarian food, snacks, and desserts.

Ramsey

Simply Green Cafe is an organic and raw vegan juice bar. They offer raw, oil-free, and gluten-free food.

Ridgewood

SuperJuice Nation is a vegan and raw juice bar with smoothies, cold-pressed and customizable juices, and salads.

Rockaway

Reboot 111 Juice Bar is a smoothie and juice bar serving many vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Summit

Juice Press (in Equinox gym) is a mostly vegan juice bar with juices, smoothies, prepared salads, and desserts. There are some items made with honey.

Sussex

Get Juiced Farm is a vegetarian, macrobiotic, raw, and organic cafe specializing in juices, smoothies, soups, oatmeal, salads, stew, tarts, baker items, and other tasty choices.

Teaneck

Veggie Heaven is a vegan Chinese restaurant with lots of entrees including vegetarian “meat.”

Union

Killer Vegan has smoothies, baked goods, soup, and salads. Specialties include veggie burgers, subs, seitan sausages, and gluten-free mac and cheese.

Verona

Green Point Juicery is an organic and kosher vegan-friendly vegetarian juice bar. Their menu includes cold pressed juices, wheatgrass, salads, snacks, and smoothies.

Westfield

Ono Bowls serve vegan and vegetarian acai and pitaya (cactus fruit/dragon fruit) bowls, smoothies, oatmeal, and juices. Ask if items contain honey or protein powder if you’re a vegan.

Have we missed any vegetarian or vegan restaurants in northern New Jersey? Let us know editor@newjerseynext.com