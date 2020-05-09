Mother’s Day: How to Celebrate Mom – Safely – in South Orange and Maplewood

Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday, so if you haven’t already, it’s time to scout out some ways to celebrate moms! Even though you can’t go out to dinner or shop in-person, there are plenty of South Orange and Maplewood businesses that are open for Mother’s Day takeout meals or selling beautiful gifts online, with delivery or no-contact pick-up. Here are a few local ways you can do something special for Mom this weekend.

Maplewood Village

Village Trattoria (2 Inwood Place)

Trattoria is offering Mother’s Day brunch gift boxes. The box, which costs $100 and serves 4, includes bake-at-home croissants, an asparagus frittata, pea soup with pancetta, and more. Order by Friday at 4pm, and pick up your box between 3-4pm on Saturday at Village Trattoria in Maplewood. The first 25 orders get a free Jerry Rose Floral bouquet included with their order!

https://www.facebook.com/Villagetrattoriamaplewood/

Meus (98 Baker St.)

Meus is fully stocked with Mother’s Day gifts like Giles & Brother bracelets, earrings, candles, and care packages. You can also add petite dried bouquets. Orders placed by 12pm on Friday can be picked up no-contact on Saturday between 12-1pm.

https://meusshop.com/

Perch Home (9 Highland Place)

Check out this wrap and earrings, as well as other jewelry items and more gifts for Mom. Perch Home carries plenty of home and living gifts, calming candles, and art.

https://perchhome.com/

Maker + Muse (170 Maplewood Avenue)

Maker + Muse has got special porcelain dishes to remind all the moms we love of the beach! They’ve also got all the usual gifts– jewelry, home goods & ceramics, accessories, and more– to treat mom to some luxury.

https://www.maker-muse.com/

Kimaya Kama (168 Maplewood Avenue)

Kimaya Kama is stocked with creative and artful gifts that you or your mom can work on yourselves. There are ceramic “Super Cool Mom” mugs to color, notebooks for lists, planning or journaling, or a liquor & soda mix to add to whatever you’d like! Check out their relaxing essential oils as well– or, for the stylish mom in your life, they carry delicate gold jewelry, purses and accessories.

https://kimaya.mybigcommerce.com/

Springfield Avenue

Energy Pathways to Harmony (1861 Springfield Avenue)

Energy Pathways to Harmony is offering Mother’s Day gift certificates for 10% off. Treat Mom to an online reflexology class, massage, or reflexology session! To purchase, contact Debra Bernath at 917 353 7363 // DebraBernath@gmail.com.

https://energypathwaystoharmony.abmp.com/home

Dry Goods Refillery (1875 Springfield Avenue)

Whether you’re making a Mother’s Day brunch or just gifting a mom some ingredients, look no further! Dry Goods Refillery offers bulk pantry goods like loose leaf teas, spices, honey, beans, and pasta (plus plenty of snacks) plastic-free. The Refillery is also accepting donations to support MEND, a local food bank.

https://www.drygoodsrefillery.com/

Shakti Yoga & Living Arts (1861 Springfield Avenue)

Give the moms in your life the relaxation they deserve this Mother’s Day with online yoga classes from Shakti Yoga & Living Arts. Use code MOM10 at checkout for 10% off all gift cards until Mother’s Day!

http://www.shaktinj.com/

Verjus (1790 Springfield Avenue)

For a takeout Mother’s Day dinner, Verjus is offering a three-course prix fixe meal! You can call to order from Friday, May 8th at 2pm on. The restaurant also has a full bar and wine list.

https://www.verjusrestaurant.com/

Pickett’s Village Bar (2208 Millburn Avenue)

Pickett’s has a dinner special of ham, scalloped potatoes and sautéed veggies to celebrate all the moms out there. The meal is just $55 ($75 with an added salad). In addition, Pickett’s is offering wine trios — three carefully selected bottles — in red ($90), white ($75) or sparkling ($50).

https://pickettsvillage.bar/

South Orange Village

Kitchen a la Mode

Kitchen a la Mode is offering curbside pickup for great gifts, from fabulous SMEG appliances and polish pottery to gift baskets (see below)! Check out their website for quality cookware, cooking ingredients and accessories.

The Local Yarn Store

Knitting Kits for the new Casapinka LYS shawl (below) and many other products are on their website. Delivery available!

Thelocalyarnstore.com

The Garden Lover Gift Basket has a special bundle price of $75- (retail $112).

https://www.kitchenalamode.com/

Sadie’s

Personal and fashionable gifts from clothing to jewelry including comfy pants and slippers for the “new” normal. “Call it self care, call it the new office attire or call it Tuesday’s staying in outfit!”

https://www.shopsadies.com/

Sparkhouse Toys (9 Village Plaza)

Sparkhouse is offering personal puzzles for moms, and free delivery!

https://www.facebook.com/Sparkhouse-117419371615562/

Special Mother’s Day Menus are also available from:

Bunny’s – American bar-style food, plus free dessert and designer drinks for moms

https://bunnys.maplewoodonline.com/

Bistro d’Azur – Artisanal French Mediterranean

https://www.bistrodazur.com/

Reservoir – Traditional Italian lunch or dinner

http://www.soreservoir.com/

Find more contact information here: https://southorangecovid19.com/business/dining-options

Bonus: SOMA Package Deal with The General Store Cooperative!

General Store Cooperative (1875 Springfield Avenue)

The General Store Cooperative has you covered with curated boxes from local SOMA small businesses. Order by end of Thursday, and you can pick what goes in the box. After Thursday, the GSC will create a box for you. Some of their options include boxes for the epicurious, active, and fabulous moms in your life, as well as a breakfast in bed medley. Go to their online marketplace website and select “Mother’s Day Box.”

https://somageneralstore.com/

Gift Cards – Available at many retailers and fitness studios. Humble and D&I are running a Mother’s Day special on gift cards. Get a gift card here.