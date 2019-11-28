MPAC Presents NJ Ballet’s Nutcracker Beginning December 13

NJ Ballet Nutcracker (MPAC)

From MPAC:

New Jersey Ballet’s seasonal presentation of the holiday classic Nutcracker comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center for 14 performances beginning Friday, December 13 at 7:30 pm. New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will provide live orchestral accompaniment. Tickets are $29-69. (all dates listed below)

Returning this season are three performances held post-Christmas, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. As the time leading up to the holidays may be too busy to enjoy the performance, MPAC will hold three performances after the holidays – including two matinees – for families who still want to share in the spirit of the season.

New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker at MPAC will feature the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Gary S. Fagin. When the curtain rises, audiences in Morristown can expect the eye-popping special effects, brilliant dancing, glorious costumes, and the magic and pantomime that have inspired critics to call it “A spectacle that never seems to age…magic that should go on and on,” and “One of the best…as good as it gets.”

New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker is the longest running original professional production in the state. It debuted in Millburn in 1971 with international star of New York City Ballet Edward Villella as the Cavalier. Since then, the company has given approximately 900 performances in theatres throughout New Jersey, with more than 5,000 dancers and children, and more than a million viewers. Many in the audience who saw the production as children now bring their own children and grandchildren to see this cherished holiday tradition.

About NEW JERSEY BALLET

This season, New Jersey Ballet marks its 59th year as New Jersey’s premier classical ballet company. It performs in 9 venues from Bergen to Cape May, and has performed internationally with tours to Russia, Taiwan, Bermuda, Italy, and India. Its programs have introduced countless children and adults to the magic of dance theatre and inspired in many a lifelong love of the arts. The company’s extensive performance schedule is made possible in part by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, and by other generous corporate, foundation, and individual contributors. New Jersey Ballet has been designated a Major Arts Institution by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts for “artistic excellence, substantial programming, and broad public service,” and is a 3-time winner of the title New Jersey’s Favorite Dance Company. For more information and a complete performance schedule, please visit New Jersey Ballet’s Web site at http://www.njballet.org.

Nutcracker performances at MPAC:

Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 pm

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 pm

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 pm

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 pm

Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1 pm

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6 pm

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 pm

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6 pm

Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 1 pm

Thursday, Dec. 26 at 3 pm

Friday, Dec. 27 at 1 pm

Friday, Dec. 27 at 6 pm

About MPAC

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2019-2020 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

box office (973) 539-8008

online: http://www.mayoarts.org

admin (973) 539-0345 ext.6505