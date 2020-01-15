Winter Fun at the 23rd Annual Lambertville-New Hope Festival January 18-26

Join us for our 23rd annual Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival January 18-26. These nine days will be packed with events for adults, children, and families.

There will be a chili cook-off, an a cappella extravaganza, a soup-a-thon, ice sculpture, historic and nature tours, snow folk art, and more! Click here for the complete schedule and ticket information.

Last year set a new record, raising $45,738 for local community non-profit organizations. Since its inception, the event has raised and distributed more than $500,000. Our towns were filled with people and the excitement was everywhere. Be sure to check our website at www.winterfestival.net throughout the year for updated information and photos.

