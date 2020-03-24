Adventure Aquarium’s Doors Will Remain Closed until May Due to COVID-19

From Adventure Aquarium:

Due to the quickly evolving global crisis caused by COVID-19, and for the health and wellbeing of our employees and guests, Adventure Aquarium is temporarily closed. We are hoping to open in May, however, we will follow the direction of public health officials and reopen when allowed.

For our loyal Members, we will be extending your membership by the number of days we are closed and adding additional benefits which will be announced as we get closer to a firm opening date. You are very important to our Aquarium and our employees, so rest assured we will take care of you and your family. We really can’t wait to see you!

We will continue to monitor this developing situation, consult with medical experts and follow official recommendations from public health officials and will communicate additional updates as they occur on our website, adventureaquarium.com, and on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

We thank our extended Adventure Aquarium family for their understanding and compassion for one another as we work together to navigate this crisis.

ABOUT ADVENTURE AQUARIUM

Adventure Aquarium is just minutes from downtown Philadelphia on the Camden Waterfront and features one-of-a-kind exhibits with more than 15,000 aquatic species throughout two million gallons of water. The Aquarium is home to the largest collection of sharks on the East Coast, including the only great hammerhead shark on exhibit in the United States, the only aquarium in the world to exhibit hippos, one of only six facilities in the US to have Little Blue penguins as permanent residents and exhibits the longest Shark Bridge in the world, a unique V-shaped rope suspension bridge just inches over Shark Realm. Adventure Aquarium is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), and is held to the absolute highest standards in animal care and exhibition. Open daily. For more information, visit AdventureAquarium.com.