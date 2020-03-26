Enjoy the Adventure Aquarium From Home with Online Resources and Educational Fun

From the Adventure Aquarium:

Adventure Aquarium may be closed for now, but our commitment to the community is always our priority. We are excited to offer you online resources, educational fun, and at home family entertainment for the coming days. Below you will discover what Adventure Aquarium will be sharing daily on our social media channels.

Daily

Everyday we will be posting on social media fun and educational activities for your child. From word searches to coloring sheets, all worksheets are printable and can be found on our Kid’s Activities page.

Mondays, Noon

Introducing Adventure Aquarium’s new children’s book club, Cliff’s Picks. Cliff, our beloved senior penguin, will pick a new book to read aloud to a group of his penguin friends. Cliff’s books will feature some of the best children’s books related to aquatic and animal life.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4 p.m.

Every Tuesday and Thursdays our biologists will be answering your questions about your favorite animals at Adventure Aquarium. Ask your questions on Facebook and our biologists will answer!

Wednesdays and Fridays, Noon



Watch as our biologists feed our hippos, sharks, and penguins. Sorry, we can’t promise good table manners!

More to come!

Check in often on adventureaquarium.com and social media for the latest news.