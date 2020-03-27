MPAC Presents Virtual Arts Amid COVID-19 Outbreak


by

From Mayo Performing Arts Center:

Stay engaged with the arts through the power of technology!

Want to know about MORE fun events and happenings in NJ? Sign up HERE

Below are links to online streaming events and resources that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

MUSIC:
Country:

ACM Presents: “Our Country” on CBS – Sunday, April 5 at 8:00 pm ET

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw on A&E – Sunday, April 12 at 8:00 pm ET

Melissa Etheridge Live Stream – Daily, 6:00 pm ET

Classical:

WQXR List of Virtual Classical Concerts

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Virtual Catalog

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Livestreams

Berlin Philharmonic Digital Concert Hall

Jazz:

Cannonball Adderley Live in Germany 1963

Jazz at Lincoln Center Livestreams

Various genres:

NPR List of Virtual Concerts

Social Distancing Festival

Brian Wilson in ‘In My Room,’ a New IGTV Music Series 

The United States Army Field Band Virtual Concert Series

NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts 

NJArts.net’s Songs to See Us Through

Children’s music:

The Hootenanny Daily Children’s Music Class – Daily, 1:00 pm ET

Laurie Berkner Band Facebook Live Concerts – Daily, 10:00 am ET

Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could – Saturdays, 11:00 am ET

Laurie Berkner Children’s Music Videos

Children’s Music Concerts From Across The Globe

THEATRE:
Live Streams:

New Victory Theatre Daily Arts Break

Nightly Met Opera Streams – Nightly, 7:30 pm ET

Seth Rudetsky Daily live stream concert series with Broadway stars – Daily, 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm ET

Other Resources:

Broadway plays/musicals available to stream

Podcasts for Theatre Nerds

Live Theatre at Home

Broadway Weekends Free Online Theatre Classes

Where to Stream All Your Favorite Movie Musicals

AUTHORS & ARTISTS:

Pete the Cat Official live Instagram stream with James Dean – Daily, 12:00 pm ET

Watch Astronauts Read Stories From Space

92nd Street Y archived conversations and concerts

Deepak Chopra 10-minute Meditations

National Geographic’s Explorer Classroom

Astronaut Scott Kelly’s Guide to Isolation

Writing Jokes with Mike Birbiglia – Daily, 2:00 pm ET

DANCE:

Fred Astaire Morristown Virtual Group Classes – Daily

Ailey Extension Online Dance Classes

Debbie Allen Instagram Live Dance Classes

Streb Action School 

Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy Live Dance Classes  – Daily, 8:00 pm ET

VISUAL ARTS:

Youth in Arts Daily Arts Classes – Daily, 11:08 am ET

Mo Willems lunchtime doodle – Daily, 1:00 pm ET

Art For Kids Hub How To Draw Characters

The New Jersey Photography Forum online gallery

MPAC Program Cover Art Contest gallery

Visual Arts Center of New Jersey step-by-step projects

McHarper Manor Daily Facebook Live Art Lessons – Daily, 1:00 pm ET

Disney’s Imagineering in a Box

NJ Art Association Member Galleries

VIRTUAL TOURS:

Travel and Leisure: Virtual Museum Tours

Conde Nast Traveler: Ways to Travel Without Leaving Your Home

Good Housekeeping: Museums, Zoos and Theme Parks Offering Virtual Tours

House Beautiful: Virtual Garden Tours