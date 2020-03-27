MPAC Presents Virtual Arts Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

From Mayo Performing Arts Center:

Stay engaged with the arts through the power of technology!

Below are links to online streaming events and resources that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

MUSIC:

Country:

ACM Presents: “Our Country” on CBS – Sunday, April 5 at 8:00 pm ET

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw on A&E – Sunday, April 12 at 8:00 pm ET

Melissa Etheridge Live Stream – Daily, 6:00 pm ET

Classical:

WQXR List of Virtual Classical Concerts

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Virtual Catalog

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Livestreams

Berlin Philharmonic Digital Concert Hall

Jazz:

Cannonball Adderley Live in Germany 1963

Jazz at Lincoln Center Livestreams

Various genres:

NPR List of Virtual Concerts

Social Distancing Festival

Brian Wilson in ‘In My Room,’ a New IGTV Music Series

The United States Army Field Band Virtual Concert Series

NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts

NJArts.net’s Songs to See Us Through

Children’s music:

The Hootenanny Daily Children’s Music Class – Daily, 1:00 pm ET

Laurie Berkner Band Facebook Live Concerts – Daily, 10:00 am ET

Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could – Saturdays, 11:00 am ET

Laurie Berkner Children’s Music Videos

Children’s Music Concerts From Across The Globe

THEATRE:

Live Streams:

New Victory Theatre Daily Arts Break

Nightly Met Opera Streams – Nightly, 7:30 pm ET

Seth Rudetsky Daily live stream concert series with Broadway stars – Daily, 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm ET

Other Resources:

Broadway plays/musicals available to stream

Podcasts for Theatre Nerds

Live Theatre at Home

Broadway Weekends Free Online Theatre Classes

Where to Stream All Your Favorite Movie Musicals

AUTHORS & ARTISTS:

Pete the Cat Official live Instagram stream with James Dean – Daily, 12:00 pm ET

Watch Astronauts Read Stories From Space

92nd Street Y archived conversations and concerts

Deepak Chopra 10-minute Meditations

National Geographic’s Explorer Classroom

Astronaut Scott Kelly’s Guide to Isolation

Writing Jokes with Mike Birbiglia – Daily, 2:00 pm ET

DANCE:

Fred Astaire Morristown Virtual Group Classes – Daily

Ailey Extension Online Dance Classes

Debbie Allen Instagram Live Dance Classes

Streb Action School

Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy Live Dance Classes – Daily, 8:00 pm ET

VISUAL ARTS:

Youth in Arts Daily Arts Classes – Daily, 11:08 am ET

Mo Willems lunchtime doodle – Daily, 1:00 pm ET

Art For Kids Hub How To Draw Characters

The New Jersey Photography Forum online gallery

MPAC Program Cover Art Contest gallery

Visual Arts Center of New Jersey step-by-step projects

McHarper Manor Daily Facebook Live Art Lessons – Daily, 1:00 pm ET

Disney’s Imagineering in a Box

NJ Art Association Member Galleries

VIRTUAL TOURS:

Travel and Leisure: Virtual Museum Tours

Conde Nast Traveler: Ways to Travel Without Leaving Your Home

Good Housekeeping: Museums, Zoos and Theme Parks Offering Virtual Tours

House Beautiful: Virtual Garden Tours