MPAC Presents Virtual Arts Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

From Mayo Performing Arts Center:
Stay engaged with the arts through the power of technology!
Below are links to online streaming events and resources that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.
MUSIC:
Country:
ACM Presents: “Our Country” on CBS – Sunday, April 5 at 8:00 pm ET
Willie Nelson: American Outlaw on A&E – Sunday, April 12 at 8:00 pm ET
Melissa Etheridge Live Stream – Daily, 6:00 pm ET
Classical:
WQXR List of Virtual Classical Concerts
New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Virtual Catalog
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Livestreams
Berlin Philharmonic Digital Concert Hall
Jazz:
Cannonball Adderley Live in Germany 1963
Jazz at Lincoln Center Livestreams
Various genres:
Brian Wilson in ‘In My Room,’ a New IGTV Music Series
The United States Army Field Band Virtual Concert Series
NJArts.net’s Songs to See Us Through
Children’s music:
The Hootenanny Daily Children’s Music Class – Daily, 1:00 pm ET
Laurie Berkner Band Facebook Live Concerts – Daily, 10:00 am ET
Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could – Saturdays, 11:00 am ET
Laurie Berkner Children’s Music Videos
Children’s Music Concerts From Across The Globe
THEATRE:
Live Streams:
New Victory Theatre Daily Arts Break
Nightly Met Opera Streams – Nightly, 7:30 pm ET
Seth Rudetsky Daily live stream concert series with Broadway stars – Daily, 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm ET
Other Resources:
Broadway plays/musicals available to stream
Broadway Weekends Free Online Theatre Classes
Where to Stream All Your Favorite Movie Musicals
AUTHORS & ARTISTS:
Pete the Cat Official live Instagram stream with James Dean – Daily, 12:00 pm ET
Watch Astronauts Read Stories From Space
92nd Street Y archived conversations and concerts
Deepak Chopra 10-minute Meditations
National Geographic’s Explorer Classroom
Astronaut Scott Kelly’s Guide to Isolation
Writing Jokes with Mike Birbiglia – Daily, 2:00 pm ET
DANCE:
Fred Astaire Morristown Virtual Group Classes – Daily
Ailey Extension Online Dance Classes
Debbie Allen Instagram Live Dance Classes
Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy Live Dance Classes – Daily, 8:00 pm ET
VISUAL ARTS:
Youth in Arts Daily Arts Classes – Daily, 11:08 am ET
Mo Willems lunchtime doodle – Daily, 1:00 pm ET
Art For Kids Hub How To Draw Characters
The New Jersey Photography Forum online gallery
MPAC Program Cover Art Contest gallery
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey step-by-step projects
McHarper Manor Daily Facebook Live Art Lessons – Daily, 1:00 pm ET
Disney’s Imagineering in a Box
NJ Art Association Member Galleries
VIRTUAL TOURS:
Travel and Leisure: Virtual Museum Tours
Conde Nast Traveler: Ways to Travel Without Leaving Your Home
Good Housekeeping: Museums, Zoos and Theme Parks Offering Virtual Tours
House Beautiful: Virtual Garden Tours