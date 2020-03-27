post-title Montclair Art Museum Calls for Public Support in Light of COVID-19
From the Montclair Art Museum:
How you can support the Montclair Art Museum:
- Please consider making a donation to MAM that will allow us to survive these trying times, remain strong, and reopen when circumstances allow
- Become a member, or if you’re already a part of the MAM Family, please renew
- Stay connected to the Museum on social media @MAMmontclair
- Contact your legislators to urge them to provide critical support for museums. The American Alliance of Museums is urging the U.S. Congress to include at least $4 billion for nonprofit museums in COVID-19 (coronavirus) economic relief legislation to provide emergency assistance through June.