Montclair Art Museum Calls for Public Support in Light of COVID-19

From the Montclair Art Museum: [embed]http://vimeo.com/400815350[/embed] How you can support the Montclair Art Museum: Please consider making a donation to MAM that will allow us to survive these trying times, remain strong, and reopen when circumstances allow Become a member, or if you’re already a part of the MAM Family, please renew Stay connected to the Museum on social media @MAMmontclair Contact your legislators to urge them to provide critical support for museums. The American Alliance of Museums is urging the U.S. Congress to include at least $4 billion for nonprofit museums in COVID-19 (coronavirus) economic relief legislation to provide emergency assistance through June.