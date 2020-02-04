Author Ann Patchett to Discuss ‘The Dutch House’ in Maplewood Feb. 24

From [words] Bookstore:
Maplewood’s independent bookseller [words] Bookstore will be hosting acclaimed author Ann Patchett on Monday, February 24 at 7:30 PM. Ms. Patchett will be discussing and signing her latest book, The Dutch House, currently on the New York Times Hardcover Best Seller List.
Ann Patchett is the author of seven novels, including the best selling books Bel Canto and State of Wonder. The Dutch House is her first novel since the number one New York Times bestseller Commomwealth. In addition to her novels, she has written three books of non-fiction and last year published her first children’s book, Lambslide.
Tickets are required to attend the event which will be held at the Woodland Art Center in Maplewood. One ticket will entitle the holder to admission to the book talk and signing, together with a copy of the hardcover book. Tickets can be purchased at www.wordsbookstore.com. All profits from the evening will be donated to BINC, the book industry charitable foundation dedicated to assisting booksellers in need.