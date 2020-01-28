Bring Your Dog To The Shore: New Jersey Pet-Friendly Hotels and Inns

This article was originally posted in January 2018.

Going on vacation is exhilarating, but that expression on your dog’s face when she sees you packing your suitcases is heartbreaking. Saying goodbye to and missing your pet can spur feelings of sadness and guilt.

The good news is the New Jersey shore has hundreds of pet-friendly accommodations that are happy to welcome both you AND your pet. From hotel and motel chains to charming Victorian inns and bed and breakfasts, you’ll find many establishments happy to host your fur baby.

A few things to keep in mind when choosing a hotel, motel, B&B, or inn:

Some establishments only allow a certain number of pets in each room. Don’t forget to ask about multiple pets if you want to bring more than one.

Check if there’s a weight limit if you have a sizable dog. “Sizable” can be over 15 pounds.

Inquire about pet fees.

Some accommodations have a limited number of designated rooms where they permit pets so booking early is a good idea in case there aren’t many pet-friendly rooms.

Some hotels require a dog be crated when alone in the room, but others have pet sitters who can entertain your pup if you want to go to out without him.

There are many private homes and Airbnbs that allow pets. RV parks and camping grounds are usually pet-friendly.

The following is a list of pet-friendly hotel, motel, inn, and B&B in the New Jersey shore area. You can also check Bring Fido, Official Pet Hotels, Pets Welcome, Hotel Guides, and a slew of other sites that appear when you search for pet-friendly accommodations. Fido Friendly is a print magazine devoted to traveling with pets; the website also has an online map of pet-friendly hotels, motels, inns, and bed and breakfasts.

So as we recover from the Bomb Cyclone and enjoy some warmer temps, consider a trip down the shore with your pet. Here are some great places you both will enjoy, in north to south order as we cruise down the Parkway.

Monmouth County

Hazlet

The Holiday Inn in Hazlet is happy to have you visit with your dog.

Red Bank/Middletown

Extended Stay America Hotel Red Bank-Middletown allows pooches.

Tinton Falls

Red Roof Tinton Falls is glad to accommodate Fido.

Eatontown

The Crystal Inn is a nice and pet-friendly inn.

Long Branch & West Long Branch

Bungalow Hotel is a boutique hotel that allows pets.

La Quinta in West Long Branch is a nice motel that allows companion animals.

Ocean Place Resort is a beautiful hotel that welcomes pets.

Asbury Park

The Asbury is an eclectic and fun hotel in Asbury Park that allows pets.

Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel is a gorgeous pet-friendly hotel.

Neptune

The Red Roof Inns Neptune is a nice place where your pup will be greeted with a smile.

Residence Inn by Marriott at Gateway Centre is attractive and likes visitors with tails.

Sea Girt

Beacon House offers casual elegance and allows pets.

Manasquan

Twin Oaks Motel is a nice place that welcomes your pooch.

Casa Del Mar is a pet-friendly boutique hotel.

Point Pleasant

Point Pleasant Manor is a pretty hotel that allows pets.

The Tower Cottage is a lovely Victorian B&B Inn where your dog is welcome.

Bay Head

The Grenville Hotel is charming and historic and likes guests with pets.

Bay Head House is another historic and lovely accommodation that’s pet-friendly.

Seaside Heights

Seaside Heights has 14 pet-friendly hotels/inns/B&Bs and many Airbnb rentals. There are also plenty of homeowners there that rent out their abodes and some of them allow pets.

Boardwalk Hotel Charlee is a nice place to bring Fido.

Days Inns is happy to check you in with your pooch.

Econo Lodge is pet-friendly.

Tom’s River

Howard Johnson’s welcomes your pet.

Ocean County

Long Beach Island, Beach Haven

The Engleside Inn is a lovely pet-friendly inn.

The historic Island Guest House B&B is a nice blend of Old World Charm and modern conveniences and welcomes your pooch.

Sand Castle B&B in Long Beach Island is a pet-friendly bay front B&B.

Atlantic City

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City is stylish and allows dogs.

The stately Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel is a nice hotel where your pup is welcome.

Showboat Hotel has plush suites and is pet-friendly.

Cape May

The Billmae Cottage Suites & Billmae Cottage Too offer “a little bit of country” in Cape May and accept dog guests.

The Highland House is quaint and cozy and welcomes your pup.

The Boarding House is an 11-room inn in the heart of downtown across the street from the Lafayette Street Dog Park. They offer complimentary custom-made peanut butter and bacon treats plus a discount at the nearby Muddy Paws self-service dog wash and at Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille, a dog-friendly beachfront restaurant.

Now more than ever it’s easy to travel with your four-legged pals. Go pack Fido’s bag!