Warm Up This Winter at These Cozy New Jersey Bars

Feeling the winter chill already? How about this for a cure: settle into one of New Jersey ‘s cozy, convivial bars and pubs that will banish the cold-weather blues!

Whether you’re a teetotaler or someone who enjoys the occasional cocktail, pint, or glass of whiskey, these Garden State hangouts are perfect places to sit with a good book by the fire, have a bite to eat, gather with friends, or strike up a conversation with someone new.

The Gladstone Tavern (Gladstone)

A perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or a quick bite and a cocktail by the huge stone fireplace, The Gladstone Tavern is an 1847 colonial farmhouse updated with contemporary touches. Dinner is served daily, lunch Monday through Saturday. The Tavern menu is available all day Monday through Saturday from 11:30 am until closing and Sundays from 4 pm.

The Barn (Wyckoff)

This Bergen County favorite sets the standard for “cozy winter bar.” Built in the late 1700s and then converted to a speakeasy in the ’20s, The Barn has that warm, homey ambience that makes it perfect for a winter’s respite. Settle in and enjoy a casual bite and a libation.

The Barn, 359 Sicomac Ave., Wyckoff; 201 848-0108

Pharmacie Liquor Bar (Montclair)

A hip addition to the bar scene that still manages to exude a sit-down-and-stay-a-while atmosphere, Pharmacie Liquor Bar Restaurant opened in 2018 in The Wellmont Theatre in Montclair. The menu puts a modern spin on classic bar food, with a selection of small plates perfect for sharing. The cocktail menu really shines, and there is also a choice of beer and wine. Try the Chips N’ Dip with cured trout roe, creme fraiche and yolk jam, or the Mussels with tarragon cream and mezcal.

Pharmacie Liquor Bar, 398 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ, 973-968-5303

SM23 Morristown

SM23 is on the sleeker end of cozy, with its plush leather banquettes and mood lighting. But it still fits the bill for a comfy spot to park yourself for a while, cocktail in hand. The place pumps it up on Friday and Saturday nights with live DJs, but any night is a good one to sample the Grilled Pineapple and Cracked Pepper Martini, (muddled grilled pineapple, peppercorn infused Belvedere, chamomile syrup, lemon juice, garnished with cracked peppercorn). Named in the Top 100 Bars & Nightclubs in Nation 2008 by Nightclub & Bar Magazine. Perfect for a date night.

SM23, 3 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, NJ, (973) 871-2323

Tabor Road Tavern (Morris Plains)

The Tabor Road Tavern, which calls itself a “seasonal American bistro”, is on on Route 10 West in historic Mt. Tabor. Giving off ski-lodge chic with its vaulted ceilings and double-sided fireplace, the tavern features a full menu (including gluten-free and vegetarian options) plus a wide variety of beers, wine and cocktails.

Tabor Road Tavern, 510 Tabor Road, Morris Plains, NJ, (973) 267-7004

Seriously comfy yet very stylish, Brown Room is in the same spot as Congress Hall’s first legal post-Prohibition cocktail bar. Sink into a leather chair near the fire and order a Shrub Fashion (Dickel Rye, Amareno Cherry and Orange Shrub, Bitters, Club Soda). The vibe is friendly and relaxed, and makes a winter visit to the shore so worthwhile.

Brown Room at Congress Hall, 251 Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ, (609) 884-8421

Just over the border in Pennsylvania, The historic Logan Inn is one of the oldest continually-operating inns in the country. The tavern was recently renovated, and is a beloved popular neighborhood meeting spot. Enjoy a bite to eat and live music; try a Logan Old-Fashioned (Bourbon, Luxardo Cherry, Orange, Bitters) or share a bowl of Seasonal Punch. Stop by to warm up by the fire during the Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival — this year from January 19-27. Logan Inn, 10 W Ferry St, New Hope, PA 215-862-2300 The Swan and The Boathouse, Lambertville For such a small town, Lambertville has a wealth of cozy, historic bars, hotels and restaurants that make a winter visit so appealing. The Swan at Anton’s has to be one of the warmest, most comfortable bars around, with its large, crackling fireplace and walls just dripping history. The Boathouse is an tiny, charming bar tucked away in an alley, filled with historic nautical decor. Great cocktails plus amazing atmosphere. (And we can’t resist adding a third Lambertville spot, the bar at The Lambertville House Hotel, which is a terrific spot to while away an afternoon-into-evening, gaze at the fire while sipping your well-made cocktail.) The Swan, 43 S Main St., Lambertville, New Jersey 609 397-1960 Boathouse, 8 1/2 Coryell St, Lambertville, NJ, 609 397-2244

Nestled in the Watchung Mountains, Stone House has a western lodge feel with stone walls, beams and a copper fireplace. The Stone House bar has comfy couches, and a great selection of cocktails and wines by the glass. Try a Maple Bourbon Smash (Four Roses Bourbon, Maple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Angostura Bitters, Fresh Rosemary). Also, check out their monthly cocktail classes. Live music and Jazz Sunday brunches.

Stone House, 50 Stirling Road, Warren, NJ, 908.754.1222

You can feel the history at this Hunterdon County favorite. A private residence in the early 1700’s, through the centuries it was a grain and feed store, grocery store, ice cream parlor and pelt trading center. Lucky for lovers of historic buildings, the original structure and additions have been preserved. Three of the dining rooms still boast the original fireplaces. Grab a gourmet burger (try the Wild Boar or Antelope), or some Tomato Bisque, and kick back with a beer or a bourbon — neat.

Sergeantsville Inn Tavern, 601 Rosemont Ringoes Rd., Sergeantsville, NJ, 609.397.3700 St. James’s Gate (Maplewood)

A longtime favorite with locals, “the Gate” gives you that classic feel-good Irish pub spirit. Tuck into a pint of Guinness, a good Irish whiskey or Irish Coffee next to the crackling fireplace, along with some simple comfort food. You’re likely to strike up a friendly conversation if you sit at the bar. According to proprietor John Meade, it all merges together to make for “craic” – Irish for a good time had by all!

St. James’s Gate, 167 Maplewood Ave., Maplewood NJ 973-378-2222

Another entry in the popular neighborhood pub category, Egan & Sons is a convivial spot that features a warm setting, seasonal house-brewed ales and craft brews, plus a well-rounded menu. It’s frequently named of the best bars in Northern New Jersey. Not in a beer mood? Try the Montclair Mule (Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, Ginger Beer, lemon). Coming with a group? Reserve a The Snug, a private little nook.

Egan & Sons, 118 Walnut St., Montclair, NJ 973-744-1413