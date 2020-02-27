Raising a Pint this St. Patrick’s Day? Here’s Your Guide to NJ’s Finest Irish Pubs

The bar opens at 8 a.m. at St. James' Gate Publick House in Maplewood.

St. Patrick’s Day is almost here. Where are you heading to get your Irish on? Local pubs are traditional, fun and you might even be able to walk home. Find the best places in New Jersey to get your pint of Guinness, listen to live Irish music, and celebrate from now until March 17. Whether you want to hear bagpipes or eat some corned beef, the following bars are sure to deliver some Irish traditions this St. Patrick’s Day.

Sláinte!

Thatcher McGhee’s Irish Pub and Eatery – Denville, Fairfield, Pompton Lakes

You can’t go wrong on St. Patrick’s Day in a place called Thatcher McGhee’s. If you are close to the Denville location, come check out live music from Danny and the Boys on March 1 at 4pm. With three locations, it’s easy to find a place to celebrate. Thatcher McGhee’s also offers a menu of traditional Irish starters and entrees.

St. James’s Gate Publick House – Maplewood

St. James’ Gate takes St. Patrick’s Day seriously. The bar opens at 8am, South Park Benefit Bag Pipers play all day, and there is a count down on the website letting you know how long until you can enjoy the most Irish day of the year. The gastropub presents it once-a-year St. Pat’s menu and an afternoon filled with live Irish music. Located within easy walking distance of the Maplewood train station, you can drink ’til you see leprechauns without having to worry about driving.

Dublin Pub – Morristown

Dublin Pub is where Morristown goes to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. An authentic Irish pub with dark wood and a warm interior, they open at 11am on March 17th, and have live music all day long. With murals of downtown Dublin and a menu peppered with Irish favorites, it’s a perfect place to gather friends and family to enjoy the day.

The Kilkenny House – Cranford

The bar opens at 11:30 a.m., offering drink specials and live music all day. The kitchen will serve up favorites like soda bread and corned beef. No reservations or call-aheads will be accepted, so arrive early!

Mannion’s Irish Pub – Somerville

Mannion’s celebrates St. Patrick’s Day from March 13-17th with a whole host of festivities! You will see live bands performing Irish music, bagpipers, and step dancers. If you want to do the day properly, Mannion’s Pub & Restaurant has you covered.

Egan & Sons – Montclair

Egan and Sons celebrates St. Paddy’s Day 2.0 with the music of the Counterfeiters. Be there at 8pm on St. Patrick’s Day and you’ll feel like you traveled to Ireland.

Grasshopper Off the Green – Morristown

Grasshopper Off the Green likes St. Patrick’s Day so much, they celebrate it twice. A parade party kicks off at 8:30am on March 14th as the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day parade gets going outside. On the big day itself, there will be performances of traditional Irish music from noon until 10pm. A DJ keeps things hopping for the rest of the night. And there’s plenty of special Irish food and drink all night.

The Cottage Bar – Teaneck

The Cottage Bar’s menu offers Irish classics, like bangers and mash or a Gaelic steak. If you love sports and Guinness, you’ve come to the right place. See for yourself if their pint of Guinness is indeed the best in Bergen County.