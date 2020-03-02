St. Patrick’s Day Parades 2020: Where to Go Green in New Jersey

If you are looking for where to go to strut your green this St. Patrick’s Day, we have you covered. In the days leading up to March 17, there are a host of parades across the Garden State. Here’s NJNext.com’s 2020 list of major parades in NJ. Check our events calendar for more.

Did we forget your favorite St. Paddy’s Day parade? Email us at editor@newjerseynext.com.

Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade: March 7, 2020 at noon

The Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at noon on Saturday, March 7. Special Event for this year’s parade: at the end of this year’s parade, there will be an after party at the Hershey Hotel with Irish music, featuring Ballyhaunis.

Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade: March 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Asbury Park’s 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade route starts at the Asbury Park Boardwalk with Grand Marshal Thomas F. Hayes on Ocean Avenue at 5th Avenue and continues southwest towards downtown. There’s also an after party planned at Wonderbar, featuring Bobby Bandiera and Friends. Tickets are $15 per person. Find more details here.

Saturday, March 14

Morris County’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: March 14, 2020 at noon

Pre-parade events start at 9:30am with a greeting from the mayor, music and line dancing followed by the annual mass at 10 a.m. Mass is at the Church of the Assumption, 91 Maple Ave. in Morristown. The parade itself starts at the Morristown Municipal Building on South Street in Morristown at 12 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hamilton: March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hamilton is set for Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. The parade begins at the Nottingham Fire House at 200 Mercer Street. Jerry Sheridan was named Grand Marshall of the 2020 Hamilton St. Patrick’s Day Parade, with Nicole Brown as Miss St. Patrick. To view the parade course, visit the website.

There’s also a kickoff party on Sunday, March 8 at 4 p.m. at Killarney’s Publick House, 1644 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd in Hamilton.

Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade: March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m.

Atlantic City’s 35th St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. North of the Garden Pier and the Boardwalk, ending at Albany Avenue and the world famous Atlantic City Boardwalk. As the parade organizers say, “on this day…everyone is Irish, Break out your green and join us on the boardwalk for a fun filled family day in Atlantic City!”

Visit the website for details on the parade route.

Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade: March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m.

The day begins at 9 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Elizabeth for the Thornstick Mass. The Reviewing Stand Festivities at Morris and Stuyvesant Avenues, and the Kids’ Zone on Stuyvesant, in Union begin at noon. The Parade begins at 1 p.m. The Midway Reviewing Stand at Morris and Caldwell Avenues has parade announcers with details of all of the participants, history and other information. This year’s Grand Marshal is Michael McNany.

Sunday, March 15

Bergen County’s 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Sunday, March 15, 2020.

The Parade Mass is at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Dumont. The flag pole raising ceremony will be held at 1pm at The Roy Brown Elementary School on Washington Ave, and then the parade will start at 2pm. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, is this year’s Grand Marshal

West Orange St. Patrick’s Day: March 15, 2020 at 12:15 p.m.

The parade route begins on Main Street at West Orange Town Hall and runs north along Main Street to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, on Eagle Rock Avenue. This year’s Grand Marshal is Mellen Dangler. View the parade route here.

Hackettstown’s 12th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade: March 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

The parade route begins in front of the Post Office at 120 Grand Ave. The event attracts more than 14,000 people each year, and will feature a pet costume contest, as well as a gala reception honoring Grand Marshal Joseph Barnes.

Somerville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: March 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Somerville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at the corner of Main and Grove Streets in downtown Somerville, and will proceed west to West End Avenue near Immaculate Conception Church. This year’s lineup features Grand Marshal Ken Greig, a brass band and drum corps, as well as Irish dancer performances.

Jersey City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade: March 15, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

The parade begins at Lincoln Park in the heart of Jersey City, and continues along Kennedy Boulevard, ending at Journal Square. This year’s Grand Marshal is Kenneth Caulfield.