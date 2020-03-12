An Important Coronavirus Update From Mayo Performing Arts Center

Mayo Performing Arts Center is suspending all public performances, classes and events through March 31 due to the escalation of the COVID – 19 outbreak in New Jersey.

MPAC is working to reschedule these events. All ticket holders will be contacted as soon as possible with more details, and we ask for your patience as we work through the large volume of performances.

Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC says, “The health and safety of our patrons, performers, volunteers and staff is paramount during this crisis. After consulting with our local officials, we believe the responsible action to take at this time is to suspend public events and to do our part to slow down the spread of this virus.”

The postponed events are:

A Cappella Live: March 12

Ballet Folclorico: March 13

New Jersey Ballet: March 14

The Cat in the Hat: March 16

Bandstand: March 17-18

The Westerlies: March 19

Arts in the Community Poetry Reading: March 19

Herman’s Hermits: March 20/ Rescheduled for June 25 at 7:30 pm

The Indigo Girls: March 21

Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure: March 22

That Physics Show: March 23-24

Russian National Ballet: March 25

The Bachelor Live on Stage: March 26

An Evening with Groucho: March 27

The Peking Acrobats: March 28

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra: March 29

Another previously confirmed April event, a free concert by the West Point Band on April 5, has also been cancelled.

Due to the large volume of events that have been postponed or cancelled, MPAC requests that ticket holders wait to be contacted by MPAC in regard to their ticket purchase. MPAC will contact ticket holders based on the chronological order of events, so this process may take some time, but everyone will be taken care of. Ticket holders will be sent an email with instructions.

Tickets for events from April and beyond will remain on sale. A decision about April events will be made closer to the dates of those performances.

Families with questions about MPAC’s Performing Arts School should call 973-539-0345 X 6527.

“MPAC thanks our patrons for their enthusiastic support over 25 years. We look forward to welcoming our community back and resuming our schedule as soon as we can.”

FAQ’s

Why is MPAC closing?

Based on Governor Murphy’s recommendation, we decided that closing is the best course of action to help flatten the curve of community spread, should it hit this area.

Will shows be rescheduled or cancelled?

We are hoping to reschedule events for later this year, but it is possible that due to touring schedules and available dates, some of these shows will not be rescheduled. Herman’s Hermits has been rescheduled for June 25. As we know, we will let you know.

I have tickets to a postponed event, what do I do?

Be patient!

Our box office will reach out to you with a specific email regarding your event, and whether it has been cancelled or rescheduled. Due to the number of shows this affects, we will start with the most immediate shows and then work toward the shows at the end of March. This will take some time, but we will get to everyone.

If you have tickets for any of these performances, the following actions are possible:

Receive a credit to purchase tickets to a future performance.

Donate the value of your credit as a tax-deductible contribution.

Request a full refund to your original method of payment (if a show is cancelled and not rescheduled)

We will also refund any advance parking that has been purchased.

What about April events?

Since things are changing so rapidly, we will reassess our early April events closer to that date and contact ticket holders at that time

Are you still selling tickets?

Yes, we are selling tickets for all shows from April 4 on.

What if you have an event in April and I don’t feel comfortable attending?

We will continue to have a relaxed policy for returning tickets for credits moving forward as needed based on the situation at that time.

Education and Performing Arts School: My child takes classes at the Performing Arts School

Classes are being suspended. We hope to resume them at some time in April. Parents will be informed by a PAS representative.

What about Summer Camps?

Summer camp registration begins March 24 and will go on as scheduled.