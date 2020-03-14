Camden’s Adventure Aquarium Announces Temporary Closure

From ADVENTURE AQUARIUM:

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Adventure Aquarium, we are committed to putting the health and safety of our team members, animals, and guests first. Doing our part to help prevent further spread of the illness in our community is important to us, and therefore we will be temporarily closing to the public effective Monday, March 16, 2020 as a precautionary measure and are planning on reopening on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Our devoted animal husbandry teams and essential personnel will continue to maintain the vital systems and processes that ensure the highest level of care for the animals and aquatic life here at Adventure Aquarium. These team members have been trained on hygiene policies, social distancing methods, and have access to personal protective gear. Additional team members, who cannot work remotely, will receive paid leave.

During this time, we will continue to follow recommendations of public health officials and monitor the situation with regular updates posted to our website, adventureaquarium.com, and on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. We will work with guests to reschedule their visit or refund tickets as needed.

For further details, please call us at 844-474-FISH (3474) and visit adventureaquarium.com for FAQs pertaining to the temporary closure.

Adventure Aquarium continues to watch the conditions within the area, consult with its medical experts, and follow CDC guidelines. The aquarium will communicate any additional changes should they occur.

ABOUT ADVENTURE AQUARIUM

Adventure Aquarium is just minutes from downtown Philadelphia on the Camden Waterfront and features one-of-a-kind exhibits with more than 15,000 aquatic species throughout two million gallons of water. The Aquarium is home to the largest collection of sharks on the East Coast, including the only great hammerhead shark on exhibit in the United States, the only aquarium in the world to exhibit hippos, one of only six facilities in the US to have Little Blue penguins as permanent residents and exhibits the longest Shark Bridge in the world, a unique V-shaped rope suspension bridge just inches over Shark Realm. Adventure Aquarium is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), and is held to the absolute highest standards in animal care and exhibition. Open daily. For more information, visit AdventureAquarium.com.