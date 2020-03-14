Luna Stage to postpone ‘Hooray for Ladyland!’ and ‘Shruti Gupta Can Totally Deal’

A Statement from Luna Stage:

We are so grateful to all of you for supporting our work, and for being part of our community. It is a privilege to make plays that matter to our audience, and to come together to explore how we navigate the most pressing issues of our time.

We look forward to returning to full production once it is safe to do so, and to sharing a joyful season of extraordinary performances with you. But now is a time for us to think of the health of our audiences, artists, volunteers, students, teachers and world.

To this end, we are postponing our Spring productions of Hooray for Ladyland! Gay History for Straight People (scheduled to open this weekend) and Shruti Gupta Can Totally Deal (previously slated to open in April.) All Luna Conservatory classes are suspended as well. We will reschedule when it is safe to do so.

If you have tickets to postponed performances, please see below for detailed instructions.

Small arts organizations like ours are hugely impacted by the current crisis. If you’re financially able, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Luna at www.lunastage.org.

Thank you for your support and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you back to Luna Stage as soon as possible!

For ticket-holders:

In the next week, a credit reflecting the value of your tickets to postponed productions will be placed in your Luna Stage account. You will have several options:

Donate the value of your credit as a tax-deductible contribution. Transferring your ticket to a donation supports Luna Stage during these uncertain times.

Apply your credit to tickets for upcoming performances in our 2020-2021 season.

Request a refund. We understand that arts organizations are not the only ones struggling with financial uncertainty. Please let us know if you prefer to refund your ticket.

Many members of our staff are working remotely, and our urgent priority is ensuring everyone’s safety. Please be patient if it takes us a few days to respond to calls or email.



About Luna Stage

Luna Stage is dedicated to bringing communities together for artistic events that spark conversations and create understanding and change. Firmly rooted in New Jersey’s Valley Arts District – a crossroads of cultures – Luna celebrates the diverse voices that surround us. Our educational programming is designed to eliminate barriers to participation and nurture the next generation of audiences and artists.

Luna Stage has contributed to the development of over 100 new works for the stage since it was founded in 1991, earning the 99-seat Equity regional theatre a reputation for artistic excellence. Luna’s classes for youth and adults, and developmental programs for early career artists, inspire community members to nurture their own creativity and vision.

Luna’s unique approach to producing, as well as the work itself, fosters an environment of inclusivity, understanding, and infinite possibility.

Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road, West Orange, NJ (973) 395-5551

www.LunaStage.org | www.Facebook.com/LunaStage

Instagram luna.stage