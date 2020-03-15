Bergen County St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Bergenfield Rescheduled for Sept. 12

From Bergen County Irish:

39th Annual Bergen County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, originally scheduled for March 15, has been rescheduled for Sept. 12.

The Officers and Trustees of the Council of Irish Associations of Greater Bergen County voted unanimously to postpone the 39th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for this Sunday, March 15th in Bergenfield, N.J. Following close consultations with local and county officials on the current situation of COVID-19 in our area, the difficult, but necessary decision was made.

The reschedule date will be Saturday, September 12th, 2020, which is almost halfway to St. Patrick’s Day.

