Summit Downtown Businesses are Adapting and Remaining Open

From Summit Downtown

During these challenging and constantly changing times, many downtown Summit businesses are remaining open! Most businesses, both retailers and food businesses, have adjusted their service model to comply with recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by offering curbside delivery and/or at home delivery.

Since conditions and recommendations are constantly evolving, Summit Downtown, Inc. suggests that customers check businesses’ websites and/or social media pages or call them before coming downtown.

Effective on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 8PM and until further notice, the State of New Jersey is limiting crowd capacity for recreational and social gatherings to 50 people. Restaurants and bars will close for eat-in service, and offer delivery and takeout only. Movie theaters, gyms and casinos are also temporarily closed. Supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and medical offices will remain open. All non-essential travel between 8PM and 5AM is highly discouraged. These measures are part of a regional approach by New Jersey, New York and Connecticut to combat the coronavirus. Go to nj.gov for more information.

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.

http://summitdowntown.org

908-277-6100